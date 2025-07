Personnaliser les réponses de l'IA à partir de GitHub Copilot : en mode Agent, l'IA peut créer des parties ou même des applications entières à partir de vos instructions écrites ou parlées, par Matt Soucoup

1

--- description: 'Guidelines for building C# applications' applyTo: '**/*.cs' --- # C# Development ## C# Instructions - Always use the latest version C#, currently C# 13 features. - Write clear and concise comments for each function. ## General Instructions - Make only high confidence suggestions when reviewing code changes. - Write code with good maintainability practices, including comments on why certain design decisions were made. - Handle edge cases and write clear exception handling. - For libraries or external dependencies, mention their usage and purpose in comments.