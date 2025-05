Vibe coding avec GitHub Copilot : Microsoft annonce que le mode agent et le support MCP sont disponibles dans les EDI JetBrains et Eclipse

1

Create a new tab for me called "Adopt Me": this adoption page should have* 1. A new page called "Adoption" 2. A tab entry in the navigation bar called "Adopt Me", this tab is next to the "Find Owners" tab 3. A description paragraph calling for pets adoption, make it the 1st person point of view 4. A table of content with these columns: ********** - Species (cat, dog, snake)* ********** - Gender* ********** - Age* ********** - Description* ********** - Adopt Me (a button for a quick adopt page, if adopted, the button will be greyed out)*